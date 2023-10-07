Two teens arrested in connection to carjacking

Two teenagers have been arrested in Joliet in connection to a Cook County carjacking. It was at 12:25 p.m. on Friday that Joliet Police located a stolen Mercedes Benz in the 800 block of Ewing Street that was involved in a suspected carjacking.

The carjacking occurred on Friday morning near 107th Street and LaGrange Road in Cook County. While officers were on the scene in Ewing Street, a 16-year-old male exited a residence and was placed into custody.

Joliet Police then saw a 15-year-old male in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes Benz. While attempting to escape, the 15-year-old driver nearly struck an Officer with his vehicle.

An Officer on scene fired their firearm but did not strike the suspect. The fleeing suspect refused to stop, and a vehicle chase ensued.

The pursuit ended in the 1700 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill after striking other vehicles not involved in the incident. The suspect ran from the vehicle and was quickly apprehended without further incident.

The Officer driving the squad that was struck by the fleeing 15-year-old suspect was transported to a local hospital by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported from the incident.

This is an active investigation.