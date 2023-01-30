1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Teens Walking Along Wheeler Avenue Struck By Gunfire

January 30, 2023 4:29AM CST
Two teens with gunshot wounds drive themselves to the hospital in Joliet. It was on January 27, 2023, at 4:04 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a report of two gunshot victims that had arrived at the emergency room. A preliminary investigation determined that two male juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were struck by gunfire while walking in the area of the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue. The 15-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the 17-year-old male sustained one gunshot wound. Both victims arrived at the hospital under their own power and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. It is believed that the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle, however, this remains under investigation.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

