Two Top Contenders Emerge For Illinois Senate President
In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner and legislative leaders are trying to make progress on budget talks given that the current stop-gap spending measures expires in January. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Two top contenders have emerged as front runners for Illinois Senate president. Senate Majority Leader Kim Lightford has earned a fair amount of support with Democrats and has gotten key endorsements for her bid. Democratic Assistant Majority Leader Don Harmon has also thrown his hat into the rind and is positioned as a formidable opponent for Lightford. It takes a majority vote of the entire Senate to elect a leader.