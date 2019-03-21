Two Troy 30-C wrestlers Place at State

Troy wrestler Austin Perella, far right, took 5th at state in his weight class.

Two members of the Troy 30-C Wrestling Team placed at the 2019 IESA 2A State Wrestling Finals on March 8-9. Noah Avina, 6th grader at William B. Orenic Intermediate School, placed 4th in the 70-pound weight class. Austin Perella, an 8th grader at Troy Middle School, placed 5th in the 119-pound weight class.

The meet was held at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center in DeKalb.

The team had advanced seven wrestlers to the state competition after it placed 3rd out of 23 teams at the March 2 IESA 2A Sectional Tournament. Those wrestlers who advanced to state were eighth-graders Nijee Harris, Austin Perella and Janusz Pierscionek; seventh-graders Zach Meza, Wyatt Schmitt and Janaick Schwab; and sixth-grader Noah Avina.

Those who participated in the Sectional Tournament also included Darian Arteaga, Joey Boettger, Justin Boettger, Austin Davis, Colin Flynn, Gavin Garcia, Aiden Grembowicz, Romeo Grembowicz, Jayden Groner, Tyler Koulis, Savion Long, Jonah Maldonado, Colin Morgan, Nico Ronchetti, Christian Sticklen and Cale Stonitsch.

Head Wrestling Coach Joseph Jaeger said he was proud of the team for doing so well this season.

“’To give everything is something I asked of each and every one of our wrestlers this year,” Jaeger said, “and that is exactly what they did.”

The other Troy Wrestling Team coaches are Colleen Jaeger, Chris Meza and Rudy Meza.