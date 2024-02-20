Two VVSD Building Administrators Receive Regional Illinois Principals Assn. Awards

Bolingbrook HS Principal Dr. Jason Pascavage (left) is the IPA Three Rivers Region High School Principal of the Year. Brooks Middle School Asst. Principal Patrick Meginniss is the Three Rivers Region Middle School Asst. Principal of the Year and recipient of the Reaching Out/Building Bridges Award.

Dr. Jason Pascavage of Bolingbrook HS Named Regional Principal of the Year Brooks Middle School Asst. Principal Patrick Meginniss Wins Two IPA Awards

Bolingbrook HS Principal Dr. Jason Pascavage is the recipient of the 2024 Horace Mann/Illinois Principals Association Three Rivers Region High School Principal of the Year Award. This is the third time Dr. Pascavage has won the award since becoming Bolingbrook HS principal nine years ago.

Brooks Middle School Asst. Principal Patrick Meginniss is the recipient of the 2024 Horace Mann/IPA Three Rivers Region Junior High/Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year Award.

These awards recognize outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students. Dr. Pascavage and Asst. Principal Meginniss are now eligible for similar awards at the statewide level. State winners are recognized at an awards ceremony held in conjunction with the IPA Education Leaders Annual Conference in October 2024.

In addition, Asst. Principal Meginniss is also the recipient of the 2024 Horace Mann/IPA Reaching Out & Building Bridges Award is designed to recognize an IPA principal or assistant principal and an agency, association, or community member displaying an outstanding effort in creating partnerships between schools, principals, associations, and organizations for the betterment of all.