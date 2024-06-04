1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Two Wilmington Men Arrested for Gunrunning

June 4, 2024 6:44PM CDT
Robert Delacruz/Aaron David – JPD

35-year-old Robert Delacruz of Wilmington was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Gunrunning, Unlawful Sale of  Firearms (3 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug  Paraphernalia.  

37-year-old Aaron David of Wilmington was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Gunrunning, Unlawful Sale of Firearms (3 Counts), and Possession  of a Controlled Substance.  

Following an intensive narcotics investigation that took place during the first six months of 2024, Delacruz and David were identified as suspects in the alleged unlawful sale of multiple firearms.  It is believed that Delacruz and David unlawfully sold firearms to individuals in exchange for  cash and narcotics during this time.  

On June 3, 2024, members of the narcotics, tactical, and K9 unit from the Joliet Police  Department as well as members from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department executed search warrants at the homes of both  arrestees.  

Following a search of Delacruz’s residence in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Wilmington,  Officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. Upon search of David’s residence located in the 23000 block of Coal City Road in Wilmington, Officers recovered six  rifles, seven handguns, and ammunition.  

Prior to the execution of the search warrants, Delacruz and David were observed in a vehicle  near the 200 block of East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood. A traffic stop was conducted, and Officers recovered fentanyl from the vehicle. Delacruz and David were placed into custody  without incident at this time. Both were processed at the Joliet Police Department and  transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The Joliet Police Department wishes to  thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case.

