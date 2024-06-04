Two Wilmington Men Arrested for Gunrunning

35-year-old Robert Delacruz of Wilmington was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Gunrunning, Unlawful Sale of Firearms (3 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

37-year-old Aaron David of Wilmington was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Gunrunning, Unlawful Sale of Firearms (3 Counts), and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Following an intensive narcotics investigation that took place during the first six months of 2024, Delacruz and David were identified as suspects in the alleged unlawful sale of multiple firearms. It is believed that Delacruz and David unlawfully sold firearms to individuals in exchange for cash and narcotics during this time.

On June 3, 2024, members of the narcotics, tactical, and K9 unit from the Joliet Police Department as well as members from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department executed search warrants at the homes of both arrestees.

Following a search of Delacruz’s residence in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Wilmington, Officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. Upon search of David’s residence located in the 23000 block of Coal City Road in Wilmington, Officers recovered six rifles, seven handguns, and ammunition.

Prior to the execution of the search warrants, Delacruz and David were observed in a vehicle near the 200 block of East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood. A traffic stop was conducted, and Officers recovered fentanyl from the vehicle. Delacruz and David were placed into custody without incident at this time. Both were processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case.