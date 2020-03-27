Two Women Wanted In Jogger Attack In Naperville
Police are looking for two women accused of attacking a jogger last weekend in Naperville. The attack happened Saturday on a trail near 75th and Washington streets.
Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible for a battery that occurred on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
The Naperville Police Department is trying to identify two women regarding their involvement in the battery, which occurred to a jogger running on the trail near 75th and Washington streets at approximately 3:45 p.m. on March 21.
If you witnessed this incident or have any information about the suspects, please contact CRIME STOPPERS AT 630-420-6006 or contact us through our website: www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.
Your information is important to Crime Stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.