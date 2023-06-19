U of I Graduate Killed, Another Hurt Following Attack In Germany

One University of Illinois graduate is dead and another is hurt after they were attacked while hiking in Germany. Authorities say a man attacked Eva Liu last Wednesday near Neuschwanstein Castle. Her friend, Kelsey Chang, attempted to rescue Liu but was pushed down a steep slope. The attacker then tried to sexually assault Liu before pushing her down the slope too. Chang survived, but Liu later died at the hospital. The suspect left the scene but was quickly arrested nearby. Both victims graduate from U of I last month.