U.S. 52 Bridge Maintenance Over Hickory Creek in Joliet
big traffic on the road
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that cleaning and painting of the bridge carrying U.S. 52 over Hickory Creek, in Joliet, will require daytime lane closures starting, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 5.
The work is expected to be complete by early October.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.