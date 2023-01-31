U.S. EPA Reaches Settlement With Chicago Aluminum Supply Company

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Justice Department and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reaching a settlement with a Chicago aluminum supply company. The settlement with Logan Square Aluminum Supply resolves allegations of violating the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting regulations at renovation projects Logan Square and its contractors performed in the Chicago area. Under the agreement, Logan Square will implement a program to ensure that its contractors are trained to use lead-safe work practices to avoid creating lead dust during home renovation activities. The company will also pay a 400-thousand-dollar penalty.