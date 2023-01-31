1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

U.S. EPA Reaches Settlement With Chicago Aluminum Supply Company

January 31, 2023 12:02PM CST
U.S. EPA Reaches Settlement With Chicago Aluminum Supply Company
The Justice Department and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reaching a settlement with a Chicago aluminum supply company.  The settlement with Logan Square Aluminum Supply resolves allegations of violating the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting regulations at renovation projects Logan Square and its contractors performed in the Chicago area.  Under the agreement, Logan Square will implement a program to ensure that its contractors are trained to use lead-safe work practices to avoid creating lead dust during home renovation activities.  The company will also pay a 400-thousand-dollar penalty.

