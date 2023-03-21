1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

U.S. Home Sales Surged In February As Mortgage Rates Dipped

March 21, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates and slight pullback in prices.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing home sales jumped 14.5% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million.

That’s the strongest sales pace since September.

The surge in sales ended a 12-month slide that knocked the nation’s housing market into its deepest slump in nearly a decade as mortgage rates more than doubled last year.

Still, sales sank 22.6% from February 2022.

The national median home price slipped 0.2% from February last year to $363,000, the NAR said.

Popular Posts

1

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
3

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
4

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
5

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Recent Posts