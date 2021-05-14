U.S. House Rejects Oberweis’ Challenge Of Underwood’s Election Victory
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The U.S. House is rejecting Republican Jim Oberweis’ challenge to Democratic Representative Lauren Underwood’s second term victory in last fall’s election. The former state senator from Sugar Grove filed a notice of intent in January to challenge his November 3rd loss to Underwood in Illinois’s 14th congressional district. Underwood won by just over five-thousand votes out of more than 400-thousand ballots. Oberweis claimed irregularities discovered in the election results would make him the winner.