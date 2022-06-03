U.S. Marshal, K9 Shot On Chicago’s Northwest Side

An investigation is underway after a U.S. marshal and his K-9 were shot on Chicago‘s Northwest Side. Police say the incident happened yesterday while members of the Chicago Police Department and a U.S. Marshals Task Force were attempting to captured a wanted person in the 52-hundred block of West Belmont Avenue. During the course of the arrest, the offender fired shots, hitting the U.S. Marshal and the K-9 dog. An officer returned fire, but no one was hit and two people were arrested. The U.S. Marshal suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the dog’s condition isn’t known.