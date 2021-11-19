U.S. Opens COVID Boosters To All Adults, Urges Them For 50+

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is opening COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults, and urging them for anyone 50 and older.
The decision Friday seeks to simplify what has been a confusing list of who’s eligible.
Now for anyone 18 or older, the only requirement is to be at least six months past their last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.
This is fantastic news: anyone who wants a COVID-19 booster shot will soon be eligible. The Western States safety workgroup will meet today to review this decision. I expect all Oregonians 18 and older will be eligible for a booster as soon as tomorrow. https://t.co/m7dqBEPNhq
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 19, 2021
