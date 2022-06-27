      Breaking News
NorthPoint Construction Disrupts Noel Road Homes

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Blasted For Calling Reversal of Roe v. Wade A ‘Victory For White Life’

Jun 27, 2022 @ 2:00pm
(AP Photo/John O'Connor)

Freshman U.S. Representative Mary Miller is facing backlash over a comment she made about the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. With Former President Donald Trump standing next to her during a rally Saturday in Adams County, the Republican who was raised in Naperville called the high court’s decision a “historic victory for white life.” Her campaign later said she misspoke and meant to say “right to life.” Miller is challenging five-term Republican U.S. Representative Rodney Davis in tomorrow’s primary.

Popular Posts
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING BEHAVIORS
Lifestyle Mall at I-55 and I-80 Moves Forward
Fatal Tuesday Early Morning Crash Along Briggs, Victim Identified
Domestic Disturbance Leads to Man's Death, Involuntary Manslaughter Charge
Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance
Connect With Us Listen To Us On