      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

U.S. Representative Mike Bost Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oct 12, 2020 @ 12:50pm
In this image from video, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

U.S. Representative Mike Bost of Illinois is the latest lawmaker confirmed to have COVID-19. Bost’s office released a statement Friday that the GOP Republican had tested positive the day before. His office says he has experienced “a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell,” which led him to take a test. The statement also said the situation is being taken seriously, and that Bost will continue to serve in his position while ensuring public health and safety. Bost’s district includes most of deep southern Illinois.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington