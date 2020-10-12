U.S. Representative Mike Bost Tests Positive For COVID-19
In this image from video, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)
U.S. Representative Mike Bost of Illinois is the latest lawmaker confirmed to have COVID-19. Bost’s office released a statement Friday that the GOP Republican had tested positive the day before. His office says he has experienced “a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell,” which led him to take a test. The statement also said the situation is being taken seriously, and that Bost will continue to serve in his position while ensuring public health and safety. Bost’s district includes most of deep southern Illinois.