U.S. Supreme Rejects Request To Block Illinois, Naperville Gun Bans

May 18, 2023 5:18AM CDT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court is rejecting a request to overturn gun bans in Illinois and Naperville. Justice Amy Coney Barrett referred the request from a Naperville gun shop owner to the full court, which denied it. Naperville approved a local ban on the sale of certain high-powered firearms, while state lawmakers passed a ban on assault weapons. The owner of Law Weapons & Supply in Naperville filed a lawsuit challenging both local and state restrictions.

