1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot

December 9, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Chicagoans to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise during the holiday season.  Speaking yesterday at the City Club of Chicago, the nation’s top doctor said we want to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our family members during this winter season.  He did say that he doesn’t expect this winter to be as bad as last winter when we had the omicron variant was surging.

 

Popular Posts

1

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
2

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
3

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
4

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
5

Bolingbrook Police Arrest Chicago Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Recent Posts