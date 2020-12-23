U.S. Surgeon General Visits Illinois Stressing Vigilance About The Virus
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, left, watches as Registered Nurse Maria Sepulveda administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to Emergency Room technician Demetrius Mcalister at Saint Anthony Hospital in Chicago, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says everyone must remain cautious and do their part even if they don’t feel they’re affected by the virus. While visiting Chicago yesterday, he added that the virus is unforgiving and is not particular about who it hits. Adams adds that it’s important everyone do what they can to limit the spread of COVID and reduce the strain on hospitals.