Uber Offering Discounted Rides On Election Day
Illinois is on the list of states where Uber is offering discounted rides on Election Day. The company yesterday said it will give people half-off a ride to go and vote. It’s not clear if every Uber driver, in every community will offer the deal. It’s also not clear how many Uber drivers in and around the Quad Cities will be participating.