UC Concession Workers Stage One-Day Strike
March 6, 2023 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
United Center concession employees are taking action in order to get a better contract. The union workers staged a one-day strike yesterday that affected food and beverage service during a Chicago Bulls game. The demonstration also took place just days before the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament. The union is demanding higher wages, health care for all employees, pensions and other benefits from concessions operator Levy.