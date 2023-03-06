1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

UC Concession Workers Stage One-Day Strike

March 6, 2023 12:01PM CST
Share
UC Concession Workers Stage One-Day Strike
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

United Center concession employees are taking action in order to get a better contract.  The union workers staged a one-day strike yesterday that affected food and beverage service during a Chicago Bulls game.  The demonstration also took place just days before the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.  The union is demanding higher wages, health care for all employees, pensions and other benefits from concessions operator Levy.

Popular Posts

1

New Lenox Gun Shop Owner Raided by Federal Agents
2

Channahon Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to 96-Years in Prison
3

Joliet Man Accused of Dealing Drugs
4

Ex-Supervisor of Plainfield Township Sentenced To Federal Prison
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Running from Police

Recent Posts