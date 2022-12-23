Ukraine President Back In Kyiv, Russia Keeps Up Attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital following his wartime visit to the United States.

He said Friday that Ukrainian forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia launched new strikes across the country.

Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram account that he’s in his Kyiv office and pledged that “we’ll overcome everything.”

Zelenksyy’s return comes amid relentless Russian artillery, rocket and mortar fire and airstrikes on the eastern and southern fronts and elsewhere in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired multiple rocket launchers “more than 70 times” across Ukrainian territory overnight while fierce battles raged around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.