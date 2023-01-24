1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Ukraine War Moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ To 90 Seconds To Midnight

January 24, 2023 12:17PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists says the world is closer to Armageddon than it has ever been.

The science-based advocacy group is moving its famous Doomsday Clock to just 90 seconds before midnight.

That’s 10 seconds closer to striking 12 than last year.

The group Tuesday says the big reason is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats about nuclear weapon use.

The scientists say other existential threats include nuclear weapon increases in China, uranium enrichment in Iran, missile tests in North Korea, bio-threats such as a pandemic or lab accident and worsening climate change.

No doomsday has happened yet.

