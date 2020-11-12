Underwood’s Lead Over Oberweis Grows
Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., talks to reporters in St. Charles, Ill., on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood’s lead over Republican challenger Jim Oberweis is growing in the tight 14th Congressional District race. As of last night, the freshman incumbent’s advantage grew from 35-hundred-and-24 votes to 42-hundred-and-88 votes after nearly three-thousand more ballots were reported by Will County authorities. Oberweis had declared victory on social media a day after last week’s election when he led by 895 votes. However, a number of mail-in votes still needed to be counted. The 14th district includes portions of Lake, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, DuPage, and Will counties.