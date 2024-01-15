Unincorporated New Lenox Township Death Investigation

On 01/14/2024, at approximately 9:28 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death complaint. This is an ongoing investigation, and information may change or develop throughout the course of the investigation. The following information is a brief synopsis of what has occurred thus far regarding this tragic event.

Enforcement deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 23000 block of S. Spencer Road in Unincorporated New Lenox for a suspicious death complaint. Prior to arriving on scene, deputies were notified by the Laraway Communications Center (LCC) that the 911 caller had not heard from her parents and had gone to their residence to check on them. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that she had last spoken to her parents several days prior.

The 911 caller stated that when she went to the residence, she located her parents deceased in a second story bedroom. Responding deputies located two victims, a deceased male (age 58) and a deceased female (age 57) who died as a result of gunshot wounds. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were summoned to the residence to further the investigation.

Evidence recovered at the scene indicate that this incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public. The Will County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and autopsies are scheduled regarding these deaths. The names of the two deceased individuals will be released by the Will County Coroner’s Office upon the conclusion of those autopsies. Additional information will be provided regarding this incident when appropriate.

Tragic events like these can be avoided for those wishing to seek help and assistance regarding domestic violence. If you, or someone you know is facing a domestic violence situation, please call the Groundworks Domestic Violence Hotline at 815-729-1228, the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline at 877-863-6338, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-787-SAFE (7233) or online at www.thehotline.org.