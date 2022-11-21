Union Station Polar Express Canceled Due To Worker Shortage

Tory Johnson, left, and Raven Rivers wait in the Grand Hall Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, of Chicago's Union Station for their train to Kalamazoo, Mich., for Thanksgiving with his family. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

No Polar Express ride at Chicago’s Union Station this holiday season. The family-friendly and wildly popular holiday tradition was canceled due to a shortage of railroad workers. According to the Polar Express website, the shortage has left them with “not enough certified operating crews” to continue this year. Organizers say they are doing everything they can to bring back the Polar Express next year.