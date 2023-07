This is a general scene during the opening session of the Democratic National Convention at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Ill., Aug. 26, 1968. (AP Photo)

A number of major local unions are promising not to strike during the Democratic National Convention next year in Chicago. The unions will be signing a “Labor Peace Agreement” today at McCormick Place. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson and union leaders will be attending the signing ceremony. Chicago is hosting the convention at the United Center August 19th through the 22nd, 2024.