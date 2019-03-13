United Airlines Extends Headquarters Lease At Willis Tower Until 2033

FILE - A Nov. 7, 2013 file photo shows a view of Chicago's 110 story, 1,450 foot Willis Tower. Blackstone announced Monday, March 16, 2015 that it is buying Chicagos Willis Tower, once called the Sears Tower, from 233 South Wacker LLC for an undisclosed amount. The Willis Tower is 110-stories and the second-tallest office building in the U.S. It is the fifth-tallest office building in the world. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

United Airlines will remain in its headquarters in Willis Tower for at least another 14 years. The Chicago-based airline officials say it has extended its lease in the city’s tallest skyscraper until 2033. United’s decision to stay downtown takes the airline out of play for developers looking for tenants to kick off some of the biggest mixed-use developments ever proposed in Chicago. Meanwhile, the company will revamp by adding a 30-thousand-square-foot cafeteria and roof deck on the fourth floor.