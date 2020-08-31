United Airlines Gets Rid Of Fee To Switch Flights
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
United Airlines is making an effort to win back customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago-based airliner is permanently scrapping it’s 200-dollar ticket-change fee for domestic flights. The policy applies to all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets issued after March 3rd of this year. Starting in January, any United customer can fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service. The changes come as the airline industry has taken a major financial hit with the pandemic causing a sharp drop in travel.