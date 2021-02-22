United Airlines Investigating Leak Of Ted Cruz’s Cancun Flight
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
United Airlines is investigating who leaked Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s flight information on his trip to Cancun, Mexico. The Chicago-based airline said it’s against their policy to share personal information about their customers. Any employee involved could be fired. Cruz drew intense backlash last week for traveling to Cancun with his family while Texas was in the middle of a devastating blackout caused by a winter storm. The Republican lawmaker initially said he flew down with his family on Wednesday before flying back the next day. However, reports say his original flight had been scheduled to return Saturday.