United Airlines Reports Big Losses In 2nd Quarter
File photo/AP Photo/M. Spencer Green/United Airlines planes at O'Hare Airport
COVID-19 is having a major impact on United Airlines. The Chicago-based carrier announced it lost over one-point-six-billion dollars during the second quarter this year. Airline officials called it the most difficult financial quarter in the company’s 94-year history. United insists that it’s managing its business better than other major carriers dealing with the travel industry’s collapse due to COVID-19. The company is cutting about 45-percent of its domestic workforce. United is expecting to reduce its cash burn from 40-million to 25-million dollars a day during the third quarter.