United Center To Serve As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site
Chicago officials are expected to announce plans today to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the United Center. Reports say the new vaccination site at the West Side arena will use a combination of drive-through and temporary walk-up facilities to vaccinate thousands of people each day. News of the new site comes as government officials across the country are trying to increase the number of shots given out each day. State officials announced yesterday a record 130-thousand doses had been administered Wednesday.