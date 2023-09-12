1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services announces new Executive Director

September 12, 2023 4:08PM CDT
Share
United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services announces new Executive Director
Brian Patel

The Board of Directors of United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services has announced Brian Patel will join the agency as the Executive Director on September 11. Patel has more than 20 years of experience in social services, most recently serving as the Student Services Coordinator at the Tinley Park Academy for the Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford affiliate.

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services has been serving children and adults
with significant developmental delays for nearly 70 years. The agency operates a year-round
school for children ages three to 21, who cannot be served by their home school district and adult
day services for residents of Will County.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
2

Former Illinois House Speaker Officially Ends Political Career
3

Two Semis Involved In A Crash, One Overturned Along I-80 Through Joliet
4

Channahon Police make arrest after multiple complaints
5

Arrest Made in Joliet Homicide

Recent Posts