United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services announces new Executive Director

The Board of Directors of United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services has announced Brian Patel will join the agency as the Executive Director on September 11. Patel has more than 20 years of experience in social services, most recently serving as the Student Services Coordinator at the Tinley Park Academy for the Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford affiliate.

United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services has been serving children and adults

with significant developmental delays for nearly 70 years. The agency operates a year-round

school for children ages three to 21, who cannot be served by their home school district and adult

day services for residents of Will County.