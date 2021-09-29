      Weather Alert

United To Fire Workers Who Didn’t Comply With Vaccine Mandate

Sep 29, 2021 @ 11:29am
(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

United Airlines is parting ways with nearly six-hundred employees who refused to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based airline said 593 employees chose not to follow the vaccine requirement. As a result, United has started the process of firing them. The airline says those employees account for less than one-percent of its US-based workforce, which means more than 99-percent of its staff is vaccinated. Workers were given seven weeks to get vaccinated or to apply for a medical or religious accommodation.

Popular Posts
Joliet West Teachers File Grievance
Fights Have Escalated At JTHS This Year Resulting In 70 Suspensions
The original Blues Brothers movie shown on a 50' Screen inside the Old Joliet Prison Yard.
President Biden Coming To Chicago Wednesday
Joliet Police: Shots Fired Near St. Paul School No One Was Hit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On