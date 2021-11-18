United Way of Will County Celebrates $5,000,000 in Prescription Savings

United Way of Will County today announced that Will County residents have saved $5,000,000 on their prescription medications, thanks to its partnership with SingleCare, the prescription savings service that is helping millions of people lead healthier lives by providing access to lower prices on prescriptions.
For 15 years, SingleCare’s sister brand FamilyWize, has partnered with United Way communities nationwide to help reduce the cost of prescription medications. The free SingleCare savings card can help people immediately save up to 80% on prescription medications and can be used with or without insurance. SingleCare partners with the country’s leading pharmacy brands, covering 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. There is no eligibility or registration required.
“People should never have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their prescription medication,” Sarah Oprzedek of the United Way of Will County. “That’s why we formed a partnership with SingleCare back in 2008. Their free prescription savings card can reduce the cost of prescriptions for anyone who uses it. It’s an extremely valuable resource for everyone, regardless of their financial situation.”
“We’re excited to see the people of Will County realize the immense benefits of our prescription savings card,” said Vickie Nisbet, Director of Community Relations at SingleCare “Through our valued United Way partner, we’re proud to continue to support communities such as Will County with access to more affordable prescriptions and help its residents live healthier lives.”
To take advantage of the savings that SingleCare offers, consumers can print a card from SingleCare.com, call (844) 272-9582 and request a card be mailed to them or download the free SingleCare app. Employers and Community Based Organizations may also request a kit from United Way of Will County to enhance employee benefit programs or to supplement client/consumer assistance programs. For other types of help and additional resources, consumers can visit https://uwwill.org/find-help/.
Press Release