United Way of Will County to Become Lead Agency for Will County Continuum of Care (CoC) on June 1

CoC Leadership Role Moves to United Way of Will County After 22 Years with Will County for Community Concerns
Beginning June 1, 2022, United Way of Will County will be the new Lead Agency for the Will County Continuum of Care (CoC) network. The CoC is a collaborative partnership of local organizations dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Will, Kendall, and Grundy Counties.
The Continuum of Care Lead Agency is tasked with tracking and managing all responsibilities of the network. For the past 22 years, the Will County Center for Community Concerns (WCCCC) has served as Lead Agency.
Under the WCCCC’s leadership and Executive Director, Kris White, the CoC was credited with effectively ending homelessness among veterans in Will County, according to the Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs. WCCCC also led the effort during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of our counties
most vulnerable citizens.
Kamala Martinez, President & CEO of United Way of Will County shared, “Kris White’s leadership and the Will County Center for Community Concerns dedication to the CoC over the past 22-years is unparalleled. It is an honor for the United Way of Will County to carry forth and build on the legacy created by Kris and her team.”
Martinez said the United Way of Will County will build on the WCCC’s good work by contributing its expertise in grant-making, fostering partnerships and developing solutions to community issues, including the launch of 2-1-1.
The CoC transition takes place the same day United Way of Will County launches 2-1-1, a free and confidential information and referral help line with operators that will listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with local resources and services to improve their lives.
“As United Way of Will County launches the new 2-1-1 system, we strongly believe there is a positive connection with the Continuum of Care. Having the CoC and 2-1-1 under one organization will strengthen both initiatives and provide very useful real time data,” said Kris White.
To learn more about the Continuum of Care, visit https//www.willcountycoc.com.