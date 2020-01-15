      Weather Alert

University Of Illinois President Offered Contract Extension

Jan 15, 2020 @ 1:52pm
University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is being offered a contract extension that ups his compensation by about 40-percent. The contract would continue his presidency until 2024 with a 235-thousand-dollar increase in his base pay. Officials say enrollment in university system’s campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield, and Chicago has increased nine-and-a-half-percent since Killeen became president in 2015.

