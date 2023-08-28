University Of North Carolina Warns Of Armed Person On Campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued a warning about an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.”

Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had spoken to law enforcement officials and “pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

The school’s first alert went out just after 1 p.m. Monday and urged people to go inside, avoid windows.

About 90 minutes later, the school posted on X saying: “Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.”

Two hours after the initial alert went out, police were still arriving at the campus in droves.