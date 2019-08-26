University Of St. Francis Named A 2019-2020 College Of Distinction
The University of St. Francis is proud to be named a 2019-20 College of Distinction for the eighth consecutive year. The university earned specific distinctions for its nursing, business, education and career development programs in addition to the Catholic college distinction.
According to the Colleges of Distinction website, collegesofdistinction.com, “Colleges of Distinction follows a unique approach, going beyond the traditional ranking models that assess colleges based on historic prestige, selectivity, athletic prowess, and size of endowment. Instead, we focus on institutions that deliver our Four Distinctions (Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Communities, Successful Outcomes), which we believe are the fundamental elements of an effective undergraduate education.”
“While being recognized for our quality in these rankings is exciting, the most important indicators of our success as educators are that our students have a great learning experience, graduate and find jobs that launch their careers,” said USF President Arvid C. Johnson, Ph.D. “We achieve this by being a welcoming community of learners committed to serving those who aspire to serve others. Preparing students to contribute to the world through service and leadership is not only essential to our mission but also a critical piece of our value proposition.”
The University of St. Francis strives to provide its students with a variety of learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom. In addition to advancing through their standard curriculum, students are challenged to put their education to the test by participating in internships, work-study programs and research projects. USF also offers study abroad programming to several locations around the globe and hosts many international students throughout the school year.
The University of St. Francis is consistently ranked among the best colleges and universities across the Illinois and the nation when it comes to quality education, affordability, and accessibility. To learn more about USF’s other recent rankings, please visit stfrancis.edu/nationally-ranked/.
The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, IL., serves over 4,000 students nationwide, offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work. There are over 50,000 USF alumni across the globe.
