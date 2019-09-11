University of St. Francis to Launch New University Band
The University of St. Francis (USF) has launched a search for a new band director and is opening recruitment for students interested in playing in a university band that will help USF mark its centennial in 2020.
“We are excited to launch another student band at USF – in part because we are part of a region blessed with wonderful high school student musicians in marching and pep bands,” said USF President Arvid C. Johnson, Ph.D. “We have had student interest in creating a band for many years but see this as the perfect time – celebrating our 100th anniversary – to launch a program.”
USF has a rich legacy of music programs and an orchestra – the Joliet Symphony Orchestra – that are known throughout the region. The school once had a student band as part of the music program when it was previously known as the College of St. Francis. This new re-launch now gives USF an opportunity to build an organization for students interested in the social and performance benefits of participating in an ensemble.
“Launching a new band will give our students additional opportunities to develop as scholars, performers, team members and leaders, and in service to USF and the communities it serves,” said USF Provost Beth Roth, Ph.D. “We will start with a pep band to play at USF’s sporting and campus events, and then build a larger marching band over time. Our search for an inaugural band director should bring great excitement to the community, especially as USF has been incredibly successful in recruiting talented faculty and coaches in the performing arts.”
Both campus leaders noted recent studies that show that students who study and perform music are top performers in the classroom, as well on the court or field.
“A band fits perfectly into USF’s campus and culture. From our cutting-edge program in our Digital Audio and Recording Arts program, to our music degree, to our athletic teams and events, a university band will be yet another great activity for our students to participate in,” Johnson said.
“We are looking forward to recruiting student musicians from a wide area of the country,” said USF Vice President for Admissions and Marketing, Eric Wignall. “We’ve always had students at college nights and high school visits ask about a band, and now we will be actively recruiting these talented students. We also plan to make band scholarships available alongside our already generous academic and need-based grants and scholarships.”
Students seeking more information can sign up for future updates at www.stfrancis.edu/band
or speak with a USF representative this fall at various high school events.
The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, Ill., serves over 4,000 students nationwide, offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work. There are over 50,000 USF alumni across the globe. For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu
.