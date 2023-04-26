1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Update: Contour Airlines Makes Official Announcement Of Direct Flights To Chicago

April 26, 2023 12:11PM CDT
Update: Contour Airlines Makes Official Announcement Of Direct Flights To Chicago
A passenger plane comes in for a landing at O’Hare International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Williamson County and Contour Airlines are partnering to offer direct flights from southern Illinois to Chicago. Leaders from the airport and Contour Airlines made the official announcement during a press conference yesterday. Airport Director Doug Kimmel says this opens up southern Illinois to direct business and leisure travel that will invest dollars into the regional economy. Services are scheduled to begin August first. 

