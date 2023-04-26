Update: Contour Airlines Makes Official Announcement Of Direct Flights To Chicago
Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Williamson County and Contour Airlines are partnering to offer direct flights from southern Illinois to Chicago. Leaders from the airport and Contour Airlines made the official announcement during a press conference yesterday. Airport Director Doug Kimmel says this opens up southern Illinois to direct business and leisure travel that will invest dollars into the regional economy. Services are scheduled to begin August first.