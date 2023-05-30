UPDATE: Joliet Police Assisting Other Agencies in Manhunt of Suspect – Three In Custody

Joliet and Will County Forest Preserve Police Departments standby during a manhunt near Caton Ave. and Catherine St

Joliet Police recently ended a press conference updating the situation on the West Side. Around 5am, JPD was notified of a pursuit entering city limits from DuPage County authorities. The officers pursuing two cars releases spike strips to disable the cars, where they eventually stopped near the intersection of Black Rd and Junie Ct. Several individuals fled the scene, reportedly armed.

A reverse 9-1-1 call was issued, giving a Shelter-In-Place restriction, for an area including Black Rd to the north, Glenwood to the south, Midland to the west and Raynor to the east.

Joliet Police lifted that Shelter-In-Place restriction around 10:30 a.m.

Three men have been arrested during a manhunt of a now unknown number of suspects from a the police chase

The three men, ages 16, 20, and 21, are in custody at Joliet Police Headquarters following their arrest on the city’s West Side after fleeing from two cars that struck spike strips. According to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, crews are still searching for a black male in his 20’s wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants. If you see this person, you’re asked to call either 9-1-1, or the Joliet Police Department’s non-emergency number at 815-726-2491.

A press conference scheduled for 11am has been cancelled.

