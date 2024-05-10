Update On Homer Township Shooting – Wife Under Investigation

The investigation into Monday’s shooting continues, and another agency has opened their own. WJOL has learned the Cook County Sheriff’s Office has opened their own investigation into the wife of John Shadbar.

An individual named Wendy Shabar is employed as a Correctional Sergeant at the Cook County Jail. Per protocol, an internal investigation was opened on Wednesday, and Shadbar has been de-deputized pending the outcome of that investigation.

Meanwhile, the Will County Sheriff’s Office has issued another statement, including an update on the location where the incident took place.

On May 9, 2024, John P. Shadbar, age 70, appeared for his arraignment at the Will County Courthouse where he was officially charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Hate Crime, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, no FOID card and three counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Shadbar is being held at the Adult Detention Facility without bond.

Shadbar is charged with these crimes from the May 7 incident that occurred on 144th Place, in unincorporated Lockport, Homer Township, where Shadbar shot a 45-year-old female neighbor. The woman remains in critical condition at Silver Cross Hospital.

As Sheriff’s detectives continue their investigation, we would like to share and clarify the below information:

*John Shadbar was arrested for a felony in 1979. His FOID card was revoked at that time.

*Since the incident, a search warrant was conducted at Shadbar’s residence where five weapons were located inside a wall and seized; two AK-47 style rifles, a shotgun, and two handguns. One of the AK-47 rifles is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

*Many media articles have been published regarding numerous Sheriff’s calls for service concerning disputes between the victim and Shadbar. We would like to clarify this information.

In 2022 and 2023, zero neighbor complaint calls were made to neither the victim’s residence nor the Shadbar residence. This year, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a few calls to the victim’s home that were minor, non-related issues and were resolved on scene. There have been three total calls from the victim related to Shadbar.

In March 2024, two complaint calls were made by the victim regarding Shadbar. The first call was about Shadbar acting very agitated and yelling at the victim and her children. Deputies responded and resolved the issue.

The second call regarded Shadbar shooting fireworks and possibly a gun over the victim’s backyard fence. The victim stated that she had on-going issues with Shadbar. Deputies spoke with Shadbar, conducted an initial investigation, and due to lack of evidence no arrest was made at that time. The third complaint call was regarding the shooting on May 7, 2024, which led to the arrest of John Shadbar.

*Shadbar’s next court appearance will be May 23, 2024, at the Will County Courthouse.