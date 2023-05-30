1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

UPDATE: Three In Custody Following Earlier Activity, Shelter-In-Place Still In Effect

May 30, 2023 9:50AM CDT
Share
UPDATE: Three In Custody Following Earlier Activity, Shelter-In-Place Still In Effect
Joliet and Will County Forest Preserve Police Departments standby during a manhunt near Caton Ave. and Catherine St

WJOL has learned that a 3rd suspect has been placed into custody following this morning’s earlier activity on the city’s west side. A shelter-in-place, however, remains in effect for a perimeter including Black Rd to the north, Glenwood to the south, Midland to the west and Raynor to the east. Joliet Police will have a press conference at 10am to update any information regarding this morning’s incident

Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for continuing updates on this developing story

Popular Posts

1

Joliet, State Police Conducting Massive Manhunt on the Near Westside
2

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
3

One injured in Joliet shooting
4

Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Romeoville
5

Shelter In Place Issued For A Perimeter On Joliet's West Side

Recent Posts