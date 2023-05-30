UPDATE: Three In Custody Following Earlier Activity, Shelter-In-Place Still In Effect
May 30, 2023 9:50AM CDT
WJOL has learned that a 3rd suspect has been placed into custody following this morning’s earlier activity on the city’s west side. A shelter-in-place, however, remains in effect for a perimeter including Black Rd to the north, Glenwood to the south, Midland to the west and Raynor to the east. Joliet Police will have a press conference at 10am to update any information regarding this morning’s incident
Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for continuing updates on this developing story