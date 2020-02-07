Update To Internet Threat Case: No Credible Threat To Shorewood
Shorewood police/md
Shorewood residents can breath a sigh of relief. There is no credible threat to the community. The FBI had alerted Shorewood Police to a social media threat to Shorewood. But police and the FBI have concluded that no credible threat exists to any location in or around Shorewood. While law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, they hope that this information eases the frustration some have experienced. Schools were put on alert and soft lockdown for two days this week, with officers stationed at the entrances of each school during arrival and dismissal of classes.
Shorewood police appreciates everyone’s patience and support while they work diligently to bring this investigation to a conclusion.