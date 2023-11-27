1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Airports Saw Record Passenger Volumes, But Fewer Headaches, Over Thanksgiving Weekend

November 27, 2023 2:34PM CST
(Associated Press) A record number of passengers traveled through U.S. airports over Thanksgiving weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The TSA said it screened just over 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.88 million set on June 30.

That was 10% more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year.

Travel was relatively smooth despite the crowds. On Sunday, just 55 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a tracking service.

