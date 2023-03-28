1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Consumer Confidence Ticks Up In March

March 28, 2023 6:46PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence inched up in March after two straight monthly declines, even as persistent inflation, bank collapses and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on Americans.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in March from 103.4 in February.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — inched down to 151.1 from 153 last month.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose in March to 73 from 70.4 in February.

Popular Posts

1

Victims Identified In Fatal Crash Where Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
3

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
4

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
5

Joliet Olive Garden Announces Opening Date

Recent Posts