1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Consumers Keep Spending

October 27, 2023 11:57AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth.

Prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month.

And compared with 12 months earlier, inflation was unchanged at 3.4%.

Taken as a whole, the figures the government issued Friday show a still-surprisingly resilient consumer, willing to spend briskly enough to power the economy even in the face of persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Spread across the economy, the strength of that spending is itself helping to fuel inflation.

Popular Posts

1

President Of Silver Cross Hospital Has Died
2

"Channahon Has Got Some Big Kitties Now"
3

Worker Dies In Area Industrial Accident
4

Plainfield Man Arrested After Fighting Security at Joliet Grocery Store
5

Disappointed Fans Following Cancelation of Show At Rialto Sunday

Recent Posts