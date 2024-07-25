1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

US Economic Growth Increased Last Quarter To A Healthy 2.8% Annual Rate

July 25, 2024 9:51AM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s economy accelerated last quarter at a strong 2.8% annual pace, with consumers and businesses helping drive growth despite the pressure of continually high interest rates.

The gross domestic product picked up in the April-June quarter after growing at a 1.4% pace in the January-March period.

Economists had expected a weaker 1.9% annual pace of growth.

The GDP report also showed that inflation continues to ease, though still remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

The latest figures should reinforce confidence that the U.S. economy is on the verge of achieving a rare “soft landing,” whereby high interest rates, engineered by the Fed, tame inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.

