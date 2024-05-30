US Economic Growth Last Quarter Is Revised Down From 1.6% Rate To 1.3%, But Consumers Kept Spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 1.3% annual pace from January through March, the weakest quarterly rate since the spring of 2022, the government said in a downgrade from its previous estimate.

Consumer spending rose but at a slower pace than previously thought, a sign that high interest rates and lingering inflation are pressuring household budgets.

The Commerce Department had previously estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — expanded at a 1.6% rate last quarter.

The first quarter’s GDP growth marked a sharp slowdown from the vigorous 3.4% rate in the final three months of 2023.